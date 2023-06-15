Town of Antigonish Adopts Accessibility Plan

The Town of Antigonish officially adopted its first accessibility plan on June 1.

The town hired UPLAND Planning and Design to develop the plan, and working in collaboration with the Town’s Accessibility Committee, UPLAND engaged with 58 individuals. Stakeholders included community members with lived experience of disability, service providers working directly with people with disabilities, professionals working in accessibility, and more.

Included is an implementation plan with recommendations for a phased approach over multiple years. In addition, the plan includes an evaluation section which provides opportunities for the Town to measure and evaluate the plan’s effectiveness year after year. The plan will be updated as the Town achieves milestones and as new opportunities arise.

A release from the municipality states the town is committed to working with people with disabilities and organizations focused on inclusion to educate the community and spread awareness about the necessity and importance of accessibility.