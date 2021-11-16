Town of Antigonish Adopts COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

The Town of Antigonish passed a vaccine mandate on Monday night, meaning all staff will have to show proof of a double vaccination or provide a valid medical reason for exemption in order to continue employment with the town.

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town has prided itself on following the provincial regulations since the beginning of the pandemic.

With council members agreeing to show proof of their double vaccination to CAO Jeff Lawrence, Boucher said this is a time where council can lead by example. She said since council is asking for vaccination of employees, there’s no reason why council shouldn’t prove they are double vaccinated as well.