Town of Antigonish amends Large General Customer Power Rate

The Town of Antigonish approved an amendment to its large general customer power rate during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday night.

During the meeting, the town amended its large general customer rate to match the large general customer rate of Nova Scotia Power. The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board previously adjusted the rate for Nova Scotia Power. Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher explained that a number of years ago, StFX University went to the UARB and asked for the same large general customer rate being charged by NSP, and the UARB granted the request.

The adjustment to the large general customer rate from NSP was made earlier this year.