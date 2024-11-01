Town Of Antigonish announces a number of Tender Awards

The Town of Antigonish recently awarded a number of tenders for various projects in the municipality.

The tender for a net zero community engagement and implementation plan went to Sean Kelly Consulting and Lara Ryan Consulting for a project budget of $34,750 plus HST.

The tender for Town Hall lighting went to Air Energy Solution for $5,487, while a tender for Hawthorne Street curbing went to BD Clifton with a bid of $165,340. A tender for Active Transportation corridor work from James Street to Highland Drive went to Dexter Construction with a bid of $630,096 plus HST. A tender for the corridor from Trunk 4 to James Steet also went to Dexter, with a bid of $268,121 plus HST.

The tender for the Bethany Tank relining project went to Allsteel at a cost of $2,154,816 plus HST. A tender for Asphalt Patching work went to Dexter with a bid of $217,599.48 plus HST, while an RFP for engineering work for Bay Street went to WSP, with a bid of $204,872.

The town received a pair of bids from two companies on a tender for lagoon sludge removal and transport for the Sewer treatment plant. The bids are currently under review.