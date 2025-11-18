Town of Antigonish Announces Delightful December to Benefit Antigonish Fuel Fund and Antigonnish Food Bank

Delightful December is running again in the Town of Antigonish.

Since 2020, as part of the Delightful December initiative, the town offered funding to the Antigonish Fuel Fund and the Antigonish Food Bank. The town previously donated money collected through the town’s parking meters over the month of December to the two groups. This year, like the last two years, each group is getting $3,000 up front. If the town collects more than $6,000 from parking meters and tickets, the difference will be split and sent to the two groups in January. Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron explained why the town is offering the money now.

Christmas activities are kicking off in the town this week with the annual Santa Claus Parade set for Saturday, November 22. The parade will start at 6 p.m., leaving from The Heights and ending at Antigonish market Square.