Town of Antigonish Announces Voluntary Water Conservation Measures for the Second Time in Recent Weeks

For the second time in recent weeks, the Town of Antigonish is asking residents to cut back on water use.

The town initiated voluntary water conservation measures on Wednesday. Officials say weather conditions have been dry lately, which impacts water levels at the James River Dam, which supplies water to town and fringe area residents.

It’s asking residents to limit unnecessary activities that use excess water such as filling pools, washing cars, or watering lawns and vegetable gardens

The town adopted similar measures at the end of August when water levels at the James River Dam dropped because of warm weather and a lack of rain. The voluntary water conservation measures were lifted just over a week ago