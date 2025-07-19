Town of Antigonish Applies for Approval of Capital Costs for Community Solar Garden to Nova Scotia Energy Board

The Town of Antigonish has applied to the Nova Scotia Energy Board for approval of its Capital Costs for its Community Solar Garden.

In its application, the Town indicates the total cost of the project is $8.2 million, which includes $4.2 million in grants from the federal and provincial government. The remaining amount, about $4 million will be recovered from ratepayers through the electric utility’s revenue requirement, beginning in its next General Rate Application.

Letters of comment from the public must be submitted by July 31st.

The Board will consider this application without a formal public hearing in what is known as a paper hearing.

More information on the application can be found on the Nova Scotia Energy Board web site.