Town of Antigonish approves Preliminary Capital Budget

Antigonish Town Council approved a preliminary capital budget during a special meeting of council Wednesday night.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said this is the earliest council has had a capital budget since she’s been on council, adding they are spending $1.7 million.

Boucher said having the capital budget prepared earlier gives the town more time to put projects out to tender and gives them a chance to find better prices.

However, she said the capital budget is still preliminary.

The next step in the budget process is operations, Boucher said, which is staff is working on it now and will be bringing to council. Tax rates will be set towards the end of April or early May when the operational budget is approved.