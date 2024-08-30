Town of Antigonish asks Residents to Conserve Water

The Town of Antigonish is moving into voluntary water conservation measures starting today (Friday). As a precaution, town and fringe area residents are being encouraged to use water conservatively where possible.

In a post on its Facebook page, the town says weather conditions have been dry, impacting water levels at the James River Dam, which supplies water to Town and fringe area residents.

Town officials are asking residents to limit unnecessary activities that use excess water such as filling pools, washing vehicles, watering lawns and vegetable gardens.

The town will continue to work with the County and monitor the watershed conditions as well as long-range weather forecasts for any possible changes to these measures.