Town of Antigonish Awards Tender for Curb and Sidewalk Work

The Town of Antigonish awarded a tender for curb and sidewalk work to Allan MacNeil Construction last week. Allan MacNeil construction offered a bid of $64,448. The work involves approximately 300 metres of curb and 100 square metres of concrete for sidewalk for Upper Hawthorne and skatepark. The work involves removal of existing materials, sodding, topsoil mulch, stump and root removal, and traffic control measures.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
For the 13th straight day there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The last new infection detected was on July 15th. http://bit.ly/3facdg9
Shannon MacInnis is seeking re-election as Mayor of Trenton in October's municipal election. http://bit.ly/39EbaEe
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia2:41 pm | Read Full Article
The Department of Health and Wellness is announcing no new cases of COVID-19 today. There are also no active cases of the virus in the province. To date, Nova Scotia has 62,576 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. One thousand and […]
Trenton Mayor Shannon MacInnis to seek Re-Election in Fall M...2:27 pm | Read Full Article
The Mayor of Trenton Shannon MacInnis says he will be seeking a third term in this fall’s municipal election. MacInnis says he’s proud of council’s accomplishments over the past four years, including the Hemlock project, a $3.8 million upgrade to Trenton Park; the Smelt Brook culvert replacement and the paving of Main Street. MacInnis says […]
Two X-Women Hockey Players develop Sexual Violence and Aware...11:31 am | Read Full Article
Two members of the St. FX X-Women hockey team have developed a sexual violence and awareness package for sports organizations across the country as part of mandatory training for athletes and all members in leadership positions. Amy Graham and Antigonish native Patti-Anne Tracey are among six St. FX students that were recipients of Wallace Family Internships. The […]