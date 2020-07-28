Tim Horton's
Town of Antigonish Awards Tender for Curb and Sidewalk Work

The Town of Antigonish awarded a tender for curb and sidewalk work to Allan MacNeil Construction last week. Allan MacNeil construction offered a bid of $64,448. The work involves approximately 300 metres of curb and 100 square metres of concrete for sidewalk for Upper Hawthorne and skatepark. The work involves removal of existing materials, sodding, topsoil mulch, stump and root removal, and traffic control measures.