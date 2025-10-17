Town of Antigonish Awards Tender for Phase 1 of Bay Street Project

The Town of Antigonish has awarded the tender for Phase 1 of the Bay Street Project to Dexter Construction for $2,182,315.00 + HST.

Construction is set to take place from Haley Road to the railway tracks, including upgrades to water and sewer systems, asphalt paving, curbs, sidewalks, and the addition of an Active Transportation Trail. A jack-and-bore operation will be completed under the rail line, and communication utility infrastructure will be relocated to a new pole line. The Work is scheduled for completion by December 31.

The Town is working to minimize traffic disruption during construction and ensure that emergency access, including routes to the hospital, is maintained.