Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said budget deliberations are still at the staff level, adding she expects council to see a first draft within the next three weeks or so.

With that said, Boucher noted they will see a bit of a surplus at the end of the fiscal year. She added the mother nature was good to the town over the winter and hoped the weather will remain good in the spring.

She said they hope to pass the budget in the next month and a half.