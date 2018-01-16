Town of Antigonish Changes Flag Policy

The Town of Antigonish has amended on old by-law regarding flags that can be flown in the town. During last evenings town council meeting, the by-law was

amended stating that flags other than the Canadian, Nova Scotian and Antigonish town flags can be flown.

The move comes the same evening where Town Mayor Laurie Boucher proclaimed February to be recognized as African Heritage month. Boucher says the amendment to the by-law and proclamation came at a good time:

During December’s council meeting, members of the Zone 7 African Heritage Committee requested to fly their flag in the town, with council promising to update the rules around flags.