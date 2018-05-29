Town of Antigonish close to an agreement with Eastern District Planning Commission

While Antigonish Town Council is not officially associated with the Eastern District Planning Commission, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said it’s close to a done deal.

The commission’s Website states the body provides planning, subdivision and building inspection services in eastern Nova Scotia for the Counties of Antigonish, Inverness, Richmond and Victoria and the Town of Port Hawkesbury. Boucher said one municipality still has to come on board with the town joining but that municipality already had a consensus at its committee of the whole meeting and will look for an official motion approved at a regular council meeting.

Boucher said they’d be surprised if the motion doesn’t go through and council looks forward to the level of service the commission will be able to provide for the community. She said staff were instructed to look at joining the commission between eight and ten months ago.

Should Antigonish officially associate with the commission, the town’s fire inspector and director of planning positions will be eliminated. The mayor said the transition would take place on July 2.