Town of Antigonish Creates Department of Community Development

Last Friday, Antigonish Town Council issued a release announcing the implementation of a new Department of Community Development.

Following Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting of council, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said a couple of departments didn’t have a real home and were reporting to the town’s CAO. The idea was to create a community based position.

Existing departments now included in Community Development are: Recreation and Special Events, Beautification, By-Law Enforcement, Marketing and Communications, and the Antigonish Volunteer Fire Department. Steve Scannell, will serve as the director of Community Development and as the main point of contact for Protective Services, Eastern District Planning Commission, and the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network.