Town of Antigonish Creates New Department of Community Development

The Town of Antigonish has announced it is implementing a new Department of Community Development, which will look to create a sustainable community that supporting the growth of the Town and broader community’s social, cultural, environmental, and economic prosperity.

Existing departments now included in Community Development are: Recreation and Special Events, Beautification, By-Law Enforcement, Marketing and Communications, and the Antigonish Volunteer Fire Department.

Steve Scannell will serve as the director of the department.

Scannell began serving in the new position on January 2.

“We will be looking for new opportunities to build networks within the community in order to gain insight on how to plan effectively for the future,” said Scannell.

The projects included in the Department’s new mandate are focused on developing new facilities and hosting events such as the Challenger Baseball Field and the Antigonish All Wheels Skatepark, and the Nova Scotia 55+ Games, as well as capital planning projects for Recreation, Town Hall, and the Fire Department. Additional projects include the update of the Municipal Planning Strategy, development of a communications strategy and investing in tourism marketing initiatives.