Town of Antigonish Crews Being Kept Busy Dealing with Pot Holes

It’s pot hole season and Antigonish Town staff are looking to stay on top of things. Staff noted there is a priority list for the work but they are also dealing with the pot holes as they pop up.

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said it was a hard winter and any crack that was present before is now potentially a pot hole.

When asked if there are any particularly bad spots, director of Infrastructure and engineering Kyle Meisner mentioned Bay Street, adding they are in a number of spots with potholes