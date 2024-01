As it has over the last number of years, the Town of Antigonish officially declared February as African Heritage Month.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the declaration has happened for years now, calling it a partnership with the Zone 7 African Heritage Awareness Association.

The town will raise the pan-African Flag on January 31, as another means of recognizing February as African Heritage Month. The theme for this year is Our Smiles, Our Joy, Our Resilience as African Nova Scotians.