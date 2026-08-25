Town of Antigonish discussing funding splits with county

The funding split for grants and projects in Antigonish came up before town council last week. Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron said it wasn’t the first time council discussed the matter, which came up last week following a funding request that went before the town and is coming before county council.

Cameron said they spoke about the funding split during previous joint council meetings involving the Municipality of the County of Antigonish. Realistically, said Cameron, the town doesn’t have the same funds available as the county. When asked what kinds of conversations must happen about the funding splits, Cameron said they have to get agreement from the county. After reaching an agreement with the county, he said, they will have to reach out to community organizations about funding going forward.