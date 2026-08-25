Listen Live

Listen Live

Town of Antigonish discussing funding splits with county

Aug 25, 2026 | Local News

The funding split for grants and projects in Antigonish came up before town council last week. Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron said it wasn’t the first time council discussed the matter, which came up last week following a funding request that went before the town and is coming before county council.

 

Cameron said they spoke about the funding split during previous joint council meetings involving the Municipality of the County of Antigonish. Realistically, said Cameron, the town doesn’t have the same funds available as the county. When asked what kinds of conversations must happen about the funding splits, Cameron said they have to get agreement from the county. After reaching an agreement with the county, he said, they will have to reach out to community organizations about funding going forward.

Other Local News Stories

STFX University getting ready to welcome students

Aug 25, 2026

Elizabeth Yeo, vice president of students with STFX University, said the local school is set to begin welcoming students this weekend for the upcoming school year. Central welcome and check-in activities and move-in are set for this Saturday and Sunday. Monday will...

Town of Antigonish votes to support guaranteed basic income

Aug 24, 2026

The Town of Antigonish offered its support for a guaranteed basic income.     During a regular meeting last week, Antigonish town council passed a motion to send a letter to the federal and provincial governments supporting the idea of a guaranteed basic...

Glasgow Square Theatre to host RIDGE

Aug 24, 2026

The Glasgow Square Theatre in New Glasgow will feature a show in November that offers a mix of live music, storytelling and history centred on the Battle of Vimy Ridge in World War One.  There were more than 10,000 Canadian casualties in that battle. The...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.