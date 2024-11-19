Town of Antigonish donates $3,000 Each to Antigonish Fuel Fund and the Antigonish Community Food Bank Through its Delightful December Initiative from Parking Meters

For the fifth year in a row, the Town of Antigonish is offering funds to the Antigonish Fuel Fund and Antigonish Community Food bank though it’s Delightful December initiative. In the past, the initiative saw the town donate money collected through the town’s parking meters over the month of December. This year, like last year, the town decided to donate $3,000 to each group now. At the end of December, if the collected funds are over $6,000, the remainder will be divided and issued to the two groups.

Mayor Sean Cameron said these two groups are needed in the municipality.

This week will also see the kick off of local holiday events, with the Christmas on the Main event running on Friday at 6 p.m., with the town Christmas parade on Saturday. Christmas on the Main will include a free concert featuring Ty Wallace and the Smith Highland Dancers, Christmas photos in Town Hall, and free hot chocolate and cookies. The Christmas Parade will begin on Fairview Street at 6 p.m., and will include postal workers collecting letters for Santa.