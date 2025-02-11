Town of Antigonish Electric Utility and Eight other Municipally Owned Power Utilities Collaborate to Form the Maritime Muncipal Electric Utility Alliance

The Town of Antigonish electric utility is one of eight municipal power utilities that joined forces to form the Maritime Municipal Electric Utility Alliance.

Antigonish CAO and alliance vice-chair Randy Delorey said work on the alliance began over a year ago, when a group of municipal power owners got together to discuss the state of their utilities. He said they found a lot of similar challenges and solutions, noting everyone agreed they could learn from one another.

The other parties involved in the Maritime Municipal Electric Utility Alliance (MMEUA) includes Saint John Energy, Edmundston Energy, the Perth-Andover Electric Light Commission in New Brunswick, municipal utilities in the towns of Mahone Bay, Riverport and Berwick in Nova Scotia, and the City of Summerside in Prince Edward Island.

Delorey said the town is excited to be a part of the alliance, noting the work of collaborating with the other members will help the town be more efficient, and stay on top of trends, technologies, and opportunities to maintain a reliable grid while keeping costs down for users.