Town of Antigonish Implements Voluntary Water Conservation Measures

Jul 28, 2025 | Local News

The Town of Antigonish again implemented voluntary water conservation measures, beginning at noon today (Monday).

A post from the town states continuing hot weather impacted the water levels at the James River Dam, with no significant rainfall projected over the next two weeks.

The town states while the measures  are voluntary, all water customers are encouraged to use water wisely where possible. This includes reducing non-essential water usage such as lawn watering, car washing, and filling pools.

 


