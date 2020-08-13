Town of Antigonish Imposes Water Conservation Order

The Town of Antigonish has initiated a mandatory water conservation order to all town and fringe area customers, residential and commercial.

The order bans watering lawns, trees, flower beds, and gardens. Customers are asked to not fill pools, wash down walkways, driveways, or vehicles. The by-law enforcement officer will enforce the measures, and anyone found breaking the mandatory rules may be subjected to having their water service disconnected. The order will remain in place until the James River Dam refills.