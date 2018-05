Antigonish Town Council is hoping to pass its tax rates next month. Mayor Laurie Boucher said council already passed its capital budget so that the public works department was able to issue bids on various projects as early as possible and secure better rates.

Boucher said work on the rates should be done by early June but didn’t want to comment on where the rates are heading. She said she would be disappointed if it’s not approved before the end of next month.