Town of Antigonish Launches New Fitness Program for Older Adults called Moving and Mingling

The Town of Antigonish is running a new fitness program aimed at older adults called Moving and Mingling.

Organizers designed the free program to help those 55 and older, and will connect them with a certified fitness leader to help encourage a more active, healthy lifestyle while reducing social isolation.

The program is taking place at the John Paul Centre in the Town of Antigonish, the St. Andrew’s Community Centre, and the Arisaig Community Hall. It will involve live-streamed fitness classes, social time, and refreshments, with classes running Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., followed by social time until noon. The Monday and Friday classes will be mild chair-stretch classes, with the Wednesday class being for more mobile individuals.

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher called it an exciting program created by town recreation director Tricia Cameron.

For more information or to register, please contact Tricia Cameron at tricia.cameron@townofantigonish.ca or 902-863-7612. You can also visit the Town of Antigonish Recreation Facebook page.