Town of Antigonish Launches Rain Barrel Rebate Pilot Program to Help Residents Reduced Outdoor Water Use

The Town of Antigonish is introducing a new Rain Barrel Rebate Pilot Program aimed at helping residents reduce outdoor water use and support long-term water conservation efforts. The program was included in the 2026–2027 operating budget.

In recent years, the Town has increasingly implemented both voluntary and mandatory water conservation measures during periods of dry weather. The town received feedback from residents looking for support to help manage water use when it comes to household activities such as watering flowers and gardens.

The Rain Barrel Rebate Program provides residents with a financial incentive to purchase and install a rain barrel for the collection of water. By collecting rainwater, households can reduce their reliance on the municipal water supply, especially during the dryer months when it is anticipated the Town will need to institute water conservation measures.

The Town is offering $50 per rain barrel. There was $2,500 allocated to the program in 2026-2027 and the rebates will be offered on a first-come, first served basis until all the funds are allocated .

There is a limit of one rebate per household.

To qualify for the rebate, applicants must own or rent property in the Town of Antigonish and have purchased a new rain barrel after April 1, 2026.

Applicants must come to Town Hall in person to submit an application that includes a copy of a receipt showing the vendor’s name, the purchase date, item description, and price, along with a completed application form. Town staff will accept applications for review and once approved , rebates will be issued by cheque or electronic funds transfer.