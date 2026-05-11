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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Town of Antigonish Launches Rain Barrel Rebate Pilot Program to Help Residents Reduced Outdoor Water Use

May 11, 2026 | Local News

The Town of Antigonish is introducing a new Rain Barrel Rebate Pilot Program aimed at helping   residents  reduce outdoor water use and support long-term water conservation efforts. The   program  was included in the 2026–2027 operating budget.  

 In recent years, the Town has increasingly implemented both voluntary and mandatory water  conservation measures during periods of dry weather. The  town  received feedback from  residents looking for support to help manage water use when it comes  to household activities such  as watering flowers and gardens.   

The Rain Barrel Rebate Program provides residents with a financial incentive to  purchase  and  install  a rain barrel for the collection of water. By collecting rainwater, households can reduce  their  reliance on the municipal water supply, especially during the dryer months when it is  anticipated   the Town will need to institute water conservation measures.  

The Town is offering $50 per rain barrel. There was $2,500  allocated  to the program in 2026-2027  and the rebates will be offered on a first-come, first served basis until all the funds are  allocated .   

 There is a  limit  of   one rebate per household.  

 To qualify for the rebate, applicants must own or rent property in the Town of Antigonish and have  purchased  a new rain barrel after April 1, 2026.   

Applicants must come to Town Hall in person to  submit  an application that includes a copy of a  receipt showing the vendor’s name, the purchase date, item description, and price, along with a  completed application form. Town staff will accept applications for review and once  approved , rebates   will be issued by cheque or electronic funds transfer.  


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year