Town of Antigonish Lifts Temporary Water Conservation Measures

The Town of Antigonish has lifted its voluntary water conservation measures.

At the end of August, town and fringe area residents were asked to limit unnecessary activities that use excess water, such as filling pools, washing vehicles, watering lawns and vegetable gardens. At the time, dry weather conditions were impacting water levels at the James River Dam, which supplies water to the community.

Town officials say the significant rainfall over the last few days have allowed water levels at the Dam to return to normal

The Town says it will continue to closely monitor water levels at the Dam and if the situation changes will notify residents.

The town thanked residents for their cooperation in using water resources responsibly.