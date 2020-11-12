Town of Antigonish looks for Resident Feedback as it conducts a Physical Activity Strategy Review

As part of a review of its physical activity strategy review, the town of Antigonish is asking residents to partake in an online survey.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the it’s been five years since installing the strategy and it is time for an update. Boucher said council has always been proud of its public engagement, calling the survey another way they can make sure council knows what the public wants and needs.

The survey is on the town`s website and Facebook page as well as the Facebook page for the town`s recreation department. It is open until November 30th and takes approximately six minutes. Those who complete the survey can enter for a chance to win a $50 gift card.