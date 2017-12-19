Town of Antigonish looks to amend Flag Policy

Monday evening by members of African Heritage Month Zone 7 who say the policy should be changed to allow other flags to be flown throughout the year. The Town of Antigonish is aiming to amend a policy dating back to 2008 stating which flags can be flown outside town hall. The matter was brought before councilMonday evening by members of African Heritage Month Zone 7 who say the policy should be changed to allow other flags to be flown throughout the year.

Town Mayor Laurie Boucher says that the bylaw now states that no other flag other than the Canadian, provincial or municipal flag can be flown outside of town hall. Boucher says that she’d like to see this amendment take place as soon as possible:

The motion was put forward by councillor Willie Cormier, who says that the 2008 policy restricts the town from properly acknowledging important celebrations through town, with council agreeing to look into amending the bylaw in January.