Town of Antigonish looks to have De-Sludging complete at Sewer Treatment Plant by the end of the Year

The Town of Antigonish is hoping to have the de-sludging work at its sewer treatment plant completed by the end of December.

Last week, the Town of Antigonish awarded the tender for the lagoon sludge removal and transport from its sewer treatment plant to GFL. The work is expected to take 20 work days with the hope of having it done by mid-December. Mayor Sean Cameron said the town estimates there is 35 per cent more sludge to be removed than there was nine years ago.

It is hoped the de-sludging will help deal with the smell coming from the plant like there was over the summer and early fall.

The price tag for the de-sludging is just over $465,361.