Town of Antigonish Looks to Pass Budget this Week

Antigonish Town Council looking to pass its tax rates this week.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council will hold a special meeting on Thursday to set its tax rates. Boucher said she had hoped to have the budget ready for a decision by Monday’s regular meeting of council but there were some delays.

Boucher said the town’s manager of corporate services has been vacant and the manager of accounting did a great job in the last four weeks filling in on that role.

Last month, Boucher said council already passed its capital budget so that the public works department was able to issue bids on various projects as early as possible and secure better rates.