Town of Antigonish Loses Appeal over Electrical Service to New Seniors Facility

Nova Scotia’s highest court has upheld a decision by the Utility and Review Board over electrical service to a seniors care facility being built by Shannex Group near the Bethany Motherhouse in Antigonish County. Shannex had expressed a preference to deal with Nova Scotia Power. The Antigonish Electric Utility currently services the Motherhouse which straddles the town boundary and hoped it would supply the new Shannex building.

In its decision last May, the UARB concluded the new facility is within the service territory of Nova Scotia Power and NSPI should provide service.

The town appealed, arguing the board made an error in its ruling that NSPI was the rightful electrical service provider.

However in its decision, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal said the UARB’s decision was reasonable. The court says the result is within a range of possible acceptable outcomes despite the fact the facility is less than 100 metres from the town’s boundary