Town of Antigonish May Move to Voluntary Water Conservation Measures Without Significant Rainfall

The Town of Antigonish could move into voluntary water conservations measures again without significant rainfall.

The town enacted the first voluntaryh measures on July 17th, asking people to stop watering lawns and gardens, while the town also turned off the splash pad and stopped water flowers. After some rain earlier this week, dam levels rose around 1.5 feet and the dam was spilling once again, and the town then lifted the voluntary conservations measures on Wednesday.

During a special meeting on Friday afternoon , council learned the dam stopped spilling again, and that they may need to return to voluntary measures by Monday. Also during the meeting, town council voted to continue watering town flowers and keep the splash pad open with restricted hours during voluntary water conservation measures.

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron discussed the decision.

The town used water conservations measure five times during the last 9 years, including three