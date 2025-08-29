Town of Antigonish moves from Mandatory to Voluntary Water Restrictions

The Town of Antigonish is moving to Mandatory to Voluntary Water Restrictions.

Town officials say the James River Dam has continued to fill since Monday’s 25 millimetres of rain. The reservoir is now 2.76 feet below the top of the dam, The town says given the current reservoir levels and the forecast for the coming days it can now lift mandatory water conservation.

The voluntary measures will remain in effect until the reservoir is full.

Town officials say the public’s continued efforts to limit unnecessary water use is appreciated.

As the town is moving to voluntary water status, the Splash Pad at Columbus Field will be available daily between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.