The Town of Antigonish is now officially a part of the Eastern District Planning Commission.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher explained the town was a probationary member of the commission for the last three years. She said the EDPC provides an entire planning package, with items such as building inspection, fire services, by-law enforcement and others.

Boucher said it will also save the town money and enable to top be able to provide a more complete service.