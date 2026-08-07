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Town of Antigonish offers Update on Upgrades to Sewage Treatment Plant

Aug 7, 2026 | Local News

The Town of Antigonish is providing an update on upgrades to its Sewage Treatment Plant.
The aerator improvements proceeded late last week and into the weekend as planned.
Town staff are continuing to monitor the lagoon and prevent detectable odour and take steps when it occurs.

Antigonish Sewage Treatment Facility (Town of Antigonish photo)

The permanent re-circulation system, installed in July is also working as intended, delivering cooler and more oxygen-rich treated water from the back end of the lagoon up to the front, allowing for more efficient breakdown of sewage.  It means the plant can continue to be supplemented with cool water while water conservation measures are in place.
More information on the recent upgrades, including next steps in the long-term plan for the plant can be found on the town’s web site.

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Issues Resolved with the Canso/Hazel Hill Water System

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Officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough say issues with the Canso/Hazel Hill Water  system have been resolved. Residents may resume regular water consumption, but users can expect to notice water discolouration.  Water lines will be flushed...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.