Town of Antigonish offers Update on Upgrades to Sewage Treatment Plant

The Town of Antigonish is providing an update on upgrades to its Sewage Treatment Plant.

The aerator improvements proceeded late last week and into the weekend as planned.

Town staff are continuing to monitor the lagoon and prevent detectable odour and take steps when it occurs.

The permanent re-circulation system, installed in July is also working as intended, delivering cooler and more oxygen-rich treated water from the back end of the lagoon up to the front, allowing for more efficient breakdown of sewage. It means the plant can continue to be supplemented with cool water while water conservation measures are in place.

More information on the recent upgrades, including next steps in the long-term plan for the plant can be found on the town’s web site.