Town Of Antigonish Pleased with Eastern District Planning Commission

The Mayor of Antigonish said the town’s partnership with the Eastern District Planning Commission is going well.

Mayor Laurie Boucher provided an update on the planning commission during Tuesday’s regular meeting of council. Boucher said there are a couple of new developments coming to the town and everything seems to be clear, noting the town and county now use the same building inspector so there is no discrepancy.

Boucher said getting the town’s municipal planning strategy will help EDPC staff.