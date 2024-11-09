Town of Antigonish Proceeds with Maintenance Project at Sewage Treatment Plant

During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Town of Antigonish decided to move forward with a maintenance project at its Sewage Treatment Plant in response to recent odour concerns. Following recommendations from an engineering firm, council approved a resolution to desludge the plant—an essential process traditionally completed on a ten-year cycle, with the last desludging carried out in 2015.

The project tender was released on October 11 and closed on October 25. The project will be funded from the Town’s reserves, with $225,000 specifically allocated for desludging and an additional $175,000 allocated to cover the Town’s project cost of $400,000.

Desludging is expected to commence shortly. The release from the town states they appreciate residents’ patience as the work progresses.