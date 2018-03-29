Town of Antigonish Projects Budget Surplus

The Town of Antigonish is forecasting a budget surplus.

During a special meeting of council held last night, council heard a presentation from staff estimating a $188,000 budget surplus.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said some of the surplus will be put in reserves for future projects like a new home for the Antigonish Farmer’s Market. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/BOUCHER-3.wav

Boucher said the surplus comes from several areas, including several projects that were deferred, the sewage treatment plant being $70,000 under budget, and the mild winter.

However the mild winter had a negative impact on the town’s electric utility. Mild temperatures meant less energy use. This is combined with infrastructure efficiency upgrades at St. F.X and a rate increase from Nova Scotia Power that wasn’t immediately passed on to users of the town electric utility.

Boucher said they won’t be taking as much out of the electric utility’s dividends at the end of the year to cover the deficit.