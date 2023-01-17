Town of Antigonish Prolcaims February as African Heritage Month

Council for the Town of Antigonish proclaimed February as African Heritage Month during its

regular monthly meeting on Monday night.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said this is something the town has done for the last 10 or 12 years. She explained they are working with a local African heritage groups, StFX, and the County of Antigonish, to encourage people to take the time to learn about the history of Africans in Nova Scotia and the contributions made by those of African descent to the province.

More on African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia can be found by following this link: https://ansa.novascotia.ca/african-heritage-month