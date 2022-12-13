Town of Antigonish Provides Update on Solar Garden Project

The Town of Antigonish shared an update on its solar garden project.

Shannon Long, communications officer with the town, said there was some water leaving the site of the project last week, noting some sediment water was entering Wright`s River. Nova Scotia Environment did an inspection and last week, some professional water and sediment control experts were on site to help come up with a plan for the town on what can be done to keep the sediment on site and divert clean water. The town approved a plan which was then sent to the Department of Environment.

Long said they will be working on the preventative measures over the next couple of weeks, depending on the weather. She said they are working with the DOE, adding the Department of Fisheries and Oceans were also on-site last week, and the town is waiting to hear back on what DFO found.