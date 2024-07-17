Town of Antigonish Provides Update on the Closed College Street Bridge

The Town of Antigonish received a bit of an update on the work being done on College Street Bridge.

During a regular meeting on Monday, discussion included an update on repairs as well as signage at the bridge.

The town is looking at improving the signage on the bridge. While it is closed to vehicular traffic and the sidewalks are closed, pedestrians can walk across the bridge itself. Deputy mayor Willy Cormier said big signage is needed to make sure vehicle stay off, but they want to led folks know they can walk across the bridge, so the signage will be changed.

Cormier said a sign-off is needed by the bridge engineers, adding they are cautiously optimistic things will proceed in the near future.