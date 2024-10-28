Listen Live

Town of Antigonish Recreation organizes Walk to School Program for Antigonish Education Centre and St. Andrew Junior School

Oct 28, 2024 | Local News

Town of Antigonish Recreation is organizing a walk to school program for kids attending Antigonish Education Centre and St. Andrew Junior School called Kids on the Move. The group will meet at the Farmer’s Market and walk to school once a month for eight months.

Town of Antigonish active living coordinator Alana MacKay said the idea behind the walks is to help instill healthy habits in local youth.

 

 

The first walk is set Wednesday, October 30th and the St. FX  X-Women Basketball team will help lead the walk.

People can register for the free program at mysporthub.ca under Antigonish. Registration will run until Tuesday, October 29, at noon.


