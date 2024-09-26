Town of Antigonish Reminds Residents to Conserve Water as Voluntary Water Conservation Measures Continue

The Town is Antigonish is again reminding residents to cut back on water usage where they can.

The town initiated voluntary water conservation measures a week ago, the second time in recent weeks, due to a lack of rain. Little precipitation has resulted in a drop in water levels at the James River Dam, which supplies water to the Town and fringe area residents.

The town posted a message on its social media channels Wednesday, reminding residents to conserve water.

Town officials say there are several ways you can reduce usage, including limiting lawn and garden watering, fixing any leaks or dripping faucets, take shorter showers and turn off taps when not in use and only run dishwaters and washing machines with full loads.