Town of Antigonish salutes work of CACL Antigonish

Through the summer months, you may have noticed that the Town of Antigonish was well decorated by flower arrangements that were placed on businesses or buildings throughout the town. A great deal of the maintenance and watering of those plants was done by members of the Canadian Association for Community Living.

During last evening’s town council meeting, council formally thanked the workers from CACL Antigonish who worked through the summer months to water and tend to the plants. Mayor Laurie Boucher says that the work couldn’t have been done without the support:

Boucher says that the workers at CACL Antigonish worked through every condition through the summer; from hot and humid to wet and rainy days. Boucher presented the workers with certificates and thanked everyone who helped maintain the town’s flowers.