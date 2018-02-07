Town of Antigonish say Recent Flooding considered an Anomaly

The flooding that occurred over the weekend in Antigonish is being considered a “winter-time anomaly”. Town Mayor Laurie Boucher says the swing in temperature combined with heavy rainfall and ice made Friday night and Monday morning a nightmare for town officials who were trying to keep with with the elements.

Boucher says that the Friday flooding on Creighton Lane happened very quickly, and there was little that could be done to prevent this uncommon weather occurance. Boucher says public works is already looking ahead to the next weather system approaching Wednesday night:

Almost all of the water has receded but the forecast is calling for snow, freezing rain and rain.