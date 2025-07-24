Town of Antigonish says it is working on Odour Issues from its Sewage Treatment Plant

The Town of Antigonish issued a post on Facebook regarding odour issues stemming from the sewage treatment plant.

The post acknowledges the odor and that staff are working on it, noting hot weather and less rain caused temporary odours, adding this summer has been better than last. Efforts so far included cleaning aerators, adding cool water to cool the lagoon, and deodorizer used to reduce the smell.

The post stated the town is investing in long-term upgrades to treat wastewater more effectively and reduce odours permanently. The post also noted non-biodegradable items are a major contributor to the problem, and asks residents to not flush things like wipes, plastics, paper towel, grease or cooking oil.

The matter is set to be discussed during a council meeting on Friday afternoon.