Town of Antigonish Seeks Changes in Municipal Planning
Posted at 12:06 am on March 30, 2018 | Filed Under: News
The Town of Antigonish is looking at changing its planning services.
At a special meeting last night, council approved a motion to apply to have its planning services handled by the Eastern District Planning Commision. The commission currently provides planning, subdivision and building inspection services for the municipalities Antigonish, Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties and the Town of Port Hawkesbury.