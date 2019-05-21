Town of Antigonish seeks Feedback from First Draft of Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use By-Law

The Town of Antigonish is looking for citizen input for the first draft of its municipal planning strategy and land use by-law. The town has scheduled an open house on Thursday at the People’s Place Library from 12 noon to 2 and 6 to 8 p.m.

Mayor Laurie Boucher says information from a number of documents, including feedback from last year’s Engage Antigonish sessions are included in this draft of the strategy and by-law.

Boucher invites citizens to provide input if they have concerns on such issues as housing, environmental sustainability, recreation, economic development in the downtown, and arts and culture.