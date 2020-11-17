Town of Antigonish selects Consultant to Develop Community’s Accessibility Plan

Following a request for proposals, the Town of Antigonish selected Upland Planning and Design to develop the area’s accessibility plan.

Antigonish mayor Laurie Boucher said the plan is part of the previous council’s mandate and she is happy to be able to go forward with it. She said the first step will be determining what the town has and what it doesn’t have, noting there is a lot they don’t have.

As for a timeline, Boucher said they hope to have a plan within about 12 months. Some of the challenges include the limited space within the town and some of the older buildings and infrastructure.